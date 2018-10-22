‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Delayed Until Summer 2020

0

The 2019 movie calendar just got a little less wonderful today. Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman franchise, starring Gal Gadot in the title role, had been gearing up for its second solo film to feature the amazing Amazon (the fourth appearance of Gadot in the part), but now director Patty Jenkins will have a few more months to polish it up. Previously slated for a November 1, 2019 release, Gadot revealed today that the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 will now arrive on June 5, 2020.

Gadot stars alongside Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor along with newcomer Kristen Wiig as the supervillainess Cheetah. They’ll battle on the big screen in the superhero sequel, but Wonder Woman 1984 will be up against some in-studio competition with Warner Bros.’ own project The Six Billion Dollar Man, starring Mark Wahlberg. That movie has already been pushed back once from a May 2019 date, but you can bet your DC Dollars it’ll be pushed back again now that Wonder Woman’s return has been set. Currently, there are no other major releases set to open that Friday, so it should be WB’s weekend to win. [Updates below.]

Gadot took to social media to announce the change earlier today:

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!! pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018

Update: Here’s what Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. President of Domestic Distribution, had to say via press release:

“We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”

Wonder Woman 1984 now has some distance from the recently scheduled Todd Phillips-directed Joker project starring Joaquin Phoenix, which is slated to open on October 4, 2019. Oddly enough, Gadot will go up against herself in the movie’s second weekend at the box office as she stars opposite Dwayne Johnson in writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber‘s Red Notice, opening June 12, 2019. A currently untitled Pixar project is slated to open the week after that, so expect it to be a busy month at the box office unless more shuffling is in store. Also announced is the fact that The Six Billion Dollar Man will be off the calendar entirely for the moment.

