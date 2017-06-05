‘Wonder Woman 2’: Patty Jenkins Already Knows Where She Wants to Set the Sequel

0

Wonder Woman had a huge opening weekend, so Warner Bros. announcing a sequel is really more of a matter of “when”, not “if”. So when that sequel finally is announced, what can we expect? One of the few benefits of Wonder Woman having a lower profile than Batman or Superman is that there are no specific demands with regards of what her follow-up movie would have to do. Wonder Woman doesn’t NEED to fight a particular villain because she’s not defined by a rogues gallery. She doesn’t need to protect a particular city because she’s not tethered to Gotham or Metropolis. She’s free in a way that her fellow DC heroes are not.

While there are currently no specific details on what will happen in the sequel, director Patty Jenkins tells EW that she wants Wonder Woman to come to the U.S. “The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” she said back in April in an interview with EW. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

Technically, she already has come to America with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but I get what Jenkins is saying. There needs to be an arrival story where Wonder Woman comes up against American culture, which could be a fun story depending on when it is set.

However, the time period is a little unclear. When Uproxx interviewed Jenkins, she hinted that the movie could take place in the past:

In the next solo movie would you want it to be set in modern day or somewhere in the 100 years prior? Like it could be set in the 1930s? It is for sure – I’m definitely planning something more interesting using that period of time. Definitely, it’s the plan. I can’t say what it is! But it’s definitely right in the pocket of what you’re talking about.

However, producer Charles Roven tells CinemaBlend [via io9] they haven’t started writing yet, and they’re going to gauge reaction to Wonder Woman to determine how the sequels go:

Nothing has been written. We really want to focus on this movie, and I think the result of this movie is going to really define what the future of Wonder Woman is in the movies, other than the fact that you know that she’s in Justice League. And we’re really happy about that!

Personally, I’d like to see another story with Wonder Woman set in the past. I think there are still questions that kind of movie could answer like why did Wonder Woman choose to lay low for so long, and what eventually sent her to live in Paris?

What do you want to see in a Wonder Woman sequel? Sound off in the comments section.