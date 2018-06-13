Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: How Will Steve Trevor Return in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’?

June 13, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and Perri Nemiorff discuss the following:

  • Patty Jenkins posted pictures on social media from the set of Wonder Woman 1984 showing Gal Gadot standing in front of a wall of TV screens and Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor.
  • A federal judge yesterday approved AT&T’s $85 billion buyout of Time Warner which could potentially lead to Comcast upending Disney’s bid for Fox.
  • Multiple box office reports noted that Avengers: Infinity War crossed $2 billion worldwide. It is the first Marvel and summer movie release to ever cross that number.
  • In an interview with Empire magazine, Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King confirmed that Bryan Singer will be the credited director on the movie.
  • THR reports that John Cena will replace Sylvester Stallone and team up with Jackie Chan to star in an action-thriller directed by Scott Waugh.
  • Disney released a new trailer for their live action version of Dumbo directed by Tim Burton and starring Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, and Danny DeVito.
  • Live Twitter Questions
Image via Disney

