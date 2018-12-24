‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Wraps Filming

0

It’s been a long shoot for Wonder Woman 1984 but the highly anticipated sequel has finally wrapped filming. Star Gal Gadot announced that production had wrapped on her Instagram page:

Plot details are still scarce, and with the film not set to arrive until summer 2020, we’re likely to remain in the dark for a while. Haleigh Foutch saw some footage at Comic-Con earlier this year, and said that it feels like a totally different movie from 2017’s Wonder Woman:

This is undeniably a different vibe for the DCEU films to date, brighter than ever and almost a little silly, to be honest. Wonder Woman 1984 is full-blast goodness and positivity, with a candy-coated 1980s polish. As for the setting, Jenkins explained that eras act as metaphors and the 80s were in many ways humanity at its best and worst. “It was grand and wonderful with great music, at the same time we were revealing the worst of us,” Jenkins said, point to the Cold War and threats of nuclear escalation as some examples of the latter.

While the film was originally slated for the end of 2019, I’m a little glad we’ll have some breathing room for the movie and that director Patty Jenkins will have plenty of time to get the movie just right in the 18 months ahead.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens June 5, 2020 and also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal.