‘Wonder Woman 2’ Recruits ‘The Expendables’ Screenwriter

0

Now that Patty Jenkins is finally confirmed to return for Warner Bros. and DC FIlms’ Wonder Woman 2, the rest of the creative team is starting to take shape. The Expendables co-writer Dave Callaham has signed on to join Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns on the writing team for the superhero sequel. The news comes on the heels of Jenkins officially closing the deal to return for the sequel in a history making moment that makes her the highest paid female director of all time.

And now Jenkins has brought Callaham in on Wonder Woman 2 thanks to the strong working relationship the duo forged while developing Jackpot, an English language adaptation of the Jo Nesbo novel, which was set to be Jenkins’ next film before she landed the gig to director Wonder Woman. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins and Johns have been working on a treatment for several months and now Callaham will join the team and pen the script.

Story details are still under wraps at this point, but Jenkins has previously said she plans to leave Wonder Woman’s European setting behind for an America-set epic and that she would like to explore more of Wonder Woman’s long history between the events of the first film and the present-day set Justice League films.

In addition to his work on The Expendables, Callaham worked on Gareth Edwards‘ Godzilla and the long-developed Zombieland 2, and was recently recruited to rewrite Universal’s The Wolf Man script for their burgeoning Dark Universe. He also executive produces and wrote the pilot script for the Amazon comedy series John Claude Van Johnson, which stars Jean Claude Van Damme and is expected to debut on the streaming network before the end of the year.

Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on December 13, 2019.