New ‘Wonder Woman’ TV Spot Schools Chris Pine on the History of the Amazons

We haven’t seen a ton of marketing leading up to the premiere of Wonder Woman‘s solo movie, but in a way I appreciate not seeing most of the movie via TV spots and trailers before it hits theaters. Last night, we got a new clip, but it’s mostly recycling scenes we’ve seen before. Still, I don’t mind! The element of surprise is an underrated one these days.

The major gist of the new trailer is that Diana (Gal Gadot) is schooling Chris Pine‘s Steve Trevor (and us) about the history of the Amazons and Zeus’ role in her creation, but it then shows off some of her amazing sword skills and fighting abilities. While it also highlights some stunning locales and Edwardian-tinged scenes, the movie looks like it’s embracing a little more humor, especially as Diana attempts to navigate the world outside of her home among her people. Who doesn’t love a good fish out of water narrative?

Check out the latest Wonder Woman TV spot below. The film also stars Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, and Saïd Taghmaoui. Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 2nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wonder Woman:

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

