New ‘Wonder Woman’ TV Spots Offer First Brief Look at the Villain Ares

It’s a little surprising that Wonder Woman hits theaters in about a month and Warner Bros. has been fairly light on the marketing thus far, but hopefully the latest TV spots are the beginning of an uptick in spending that’ll raise public awareness, because I honestly forgot it was coming out so soon. Regardless, the film still looks great, and these latest TV spots give us our first incredibly brief (and blurry) glimpse at the movie’s villain, Ares. David Thewlis fills the role (likely via motion-capture), but WB and those involved have been incredibly tight-lipped about the antagonist thus far—I don’t even think Ares is officially “confirmed” to be the villain, but he is.

Although that’s also kind of refreshing. For so many comic book movies, the villain is the focus of the marketing. But here Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman plus the World War I setting really are enough to make this thing worth watching. It’s the first female-led comic book movie of the post-Iron Man era—i.e. when studios starting ramping up production on superhero movies considerably. It’s also one of the first to be taken seriously, as Halle Berry’s infamous Catwoman was handed to a music video director with a fraction of Batman’s budget, while Elektra was treated like a second-run spinoff from a studio perspective. Warner Bros. really wants to get this right, and they hired a terrific director in Patty Jenkins.

Anywho, check out the latest Wonder Woman TV spots below. The film also stars Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, and Saïd Taghmaoui. Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 2nd.