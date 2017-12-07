‘Wonder Woman’ Makes AFI’s Top 10 Films of the Year List

0

The American Film Institute (AFI) has released their annual Top 10 lists of the best TV shows and films of the year. Most of the entries on the movie side are pretty expected, including Get Out, The Shape of Water, and The Big Sick. But there’s a blockbuster sneaking its way in there as well … yes, it’s Wonder Woman! Speculation has been rampant about which blockbusters could make the cut for the Oscars and other major film awards (Logan? Wonder Woman? Blade Runner 2049?), so it’s interesting to see Wonder Woman included on this list to start.

On the TV side, there are some expected entries (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Feud: Bette and Joan) as well as some unexpected but pleasant surprises (The Good Place, Insecure). Stranger Things is a little bit surprising this year — this season was exceptionally fun, but is it one of the Top 10 best? — but perhaps most curious is the inclusion, once again, of This Is Us. It always sneaks in there, doesn’t it? And while a storyline revolving around a foster daughter has been particularly compelling, this season has not had the same quality as its first.

Also, Ken Burns‘ heralded documentary The Vietnam War has been given a special AFI Award. Check out the full Top 10 for film and television below: