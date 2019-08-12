‘Wonder Woman: Bloodlines’ Trailer Explores the Origin Story of the Title Amazon

0

Experience an all-new adventure with DC’s most powerful heroine in Wonder Woman: Bloodlines. In a solo story filled with intrigue, mythology and relentless battles on shores near and far, the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies arrives this October. Additionally, the DC Showcase animated short Death, inspired by Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” will be featured on the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment release, arriving on Digital starting October 5, 2019, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, and Blu-ray Combo Pack on October 22, 2019. And you can check out the first trailer below.

Rosario Dawson (Jane the Virgin, Rent, Luke Cage) returns as the voice of Wonder Woman for the sixth time, leading a sensational Wonder Woman: Bloodlines voice cast that includes Jeffrey Donovan (Fargo, Burn Notice) as Steve Trevor, Marie Avgeropoulos (The 100) as Silver Swan, Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black) as Etta Candy, Kimberly Brooks (DC Super Hero Girls, Mass Effect, Winx Club) as The Cheetah & Giganta, Courtenay Taylor (Regular Show, Fallout 4) as Dr. Poison, Constance Zimmer (Entourage, House of Cards, Unreal) as Veronica Cale, Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as Julia Kapatelis, Michael Dorn (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Arrow) as Ferdinand, Cree Summer (Batman Beyond, Rugrats) as Hippolyta, Mozhan Marno (The Blacklist, House of Cards) as Dr. Cyber, and Ray Chase (Justice League Dark) as Lead Bandit.

Check out the first trailer for Wonder Woman: Bloodlines below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, Amazon princess Diana of Themyscira chooses to save fighter pilot Steve Trevor and return him to his home in America – setting in motion one of Wonder Woman’s most captivating chapters. Fulfilling the role of both ambassador as well as protector, Diana soon earns the name Wonder Woman from the gracious people of Earth. Equally strong in body, heart and will, she makes it her mission to help a troubled young girl enlisted by a deadly organization known as Villainy, Inc., whose criminal members have their sights set on invading Themyscira, Diana’s paradise home. Prepare for a thrilling quest packed with brutal battles, mysterious mythology and endless wonder!

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines Special Features