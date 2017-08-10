‘Wonder Woman’ Blu-ray Details and Release Date Revealed

0

The second highest grossing film of 2017, Wonder Woman, is headed to home video in a matter of weeks. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that Patty Jenkins’ triumphant superhero film will be hitting Ultra HD Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 19th and will be released on Digital HD on August 29th. The most exciting part, aside from the bevy of special features, is that the Blu-ray combo pack will include an all-new bonus scene that wasn’t in the theatrical cut: an epilogue in which Etta Candy “gets the boys back together for a secret mission that could impact humanity’s future.”

This sounds very much like a scene that was shot as a potential post-credits stinger for the movie that Warner Bros. ultimately decided not to include. Zack Snyder has said before that the post-credits stinger is more Marvel Studios’ thing and that the DC Extended Universe wouldn’t be doing them, but it’s possible that Jenkins shot one just in case. Either way, if you pick up the Blu-ray you’ll get to see it.

While I’m disappointed this doesn’t include an audio commentary from Jenkins, it does look like the Blu-ray is packed with bonus content. There are a series of featurettes called “A Director’s Vision” that run down how certain scenes were conceived and shot, as well as featurettes on the impact of a female superhero and Wonder Woman’s importance in the comics world alongside Superman and Batman.