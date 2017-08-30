Exclusive: ‘Wonder Woman’ Blu-ray Bonus Feature Focuses on the Importance of Women in Filmmaking

0

I’m counting down the days until I can add Wonder Woman to my Blu-ray collection. The upcoming home release has a worthwhile collection of bonus features, and today we’re pleased to premiere a clip from the special feature, “The Wonder Behind the Camera – Inspiration of Wonder,” which delves into the importance of women in filmmaking. One of the things that has made Wonder Woman one of the feel-good stories of the summer is that director Patty Jenkins has burst through the glass ceiling, showing that women directors can deliver an outstanding summer blockbuster.

This special feature is also about trying to get young women interested in filmmaking, and I absolutely love the thought of a young girl buying this Blu-ray, watching the special features, and starting down the road to being a director or a VFX supervisor or some other role in crafting movies.

Check out the clip below. Wonder Woman hits 4K, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 19th. It is now available on Digital HD. The film stars Gal Godot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, and Saïd Taghmaoui.

Here’s the list of special features:

“Wonder Woman” Ultra HD Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray and Blu-ray Combo Pack contain the following special features:

- Etta Candy gets the boys back together for a secret mission that could impact humanity’s future. Crafting the Wonder - Wonder Woman finally comes to life in her first, breathtaking solo film. Explore the journey to create an adventure worthy of DC’s greatest warrior.

- Wonder Woman finally comes to life in her first, breathtaking solo film. Explore the journey to create an adventure worthy of DC’s greatest warrior. A Director’s Vision: Themyscira: The Hidden Island

A Director’s Vision: Beach Battle

A Director’s Vision: A Photograph Through Time

A Director’s Vision: Diana in the Modern World

A Director’s Vision: Wonder Woman at War

Join director Patty Jenkins as she takes you on an exclusive journey through “Wonder Woman’s” most pivotal and exciting moments

Warriors of Wonder Woman - Witness the creation of the Amazon army as the women of “Wonder Woman” transform emotionally and physically into the world’s most powerful and heroic warriors.

- Filmmakers and comic book creators explore the legend of Wonder Woman and how she stands shoulder to shoulder with Superman and Batman to create the pillars of the DC Universe. The Wonder Behind the Camera - Meet the women behind the wonder as they welcome a group of aspiring filmmakers on set for an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

- Meet the women behind the wonder as they welcome a group of aspiring filmmakers on set for an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Finding the Wonder Woman Within – Feel the power of Wonder Woman as award-winning poets and inspiring public figures reveal the impact and importance of DC’s greatest heroine.

Extended Scenes

Blooper Reel

“Wonder Woman” Standard Definition DVD contains the following special features: