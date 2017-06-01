‘Wonder Woman’ Tracking to Earn Over $95 Million on Opening Weekend

0

Several weeks ago, Wonder Woman was tracking to open in the U.S. at around $65 million, a respectable opening that would be on par with the first Captain America and Thor movies. However, thanks to glowing reviews and excitement among fans, THR now has the film tracking to earn $95 million or more on its opening weekend in the U.S. and over $100 million internationally.

If the film reaches those numbers, it will be the biggest domestic opening ever for a female director, which makes sense since women rarely get a chance to direct blockbuster features, although hopefully Wonder Woman will change that trend.

Warner Bros. is still being a bit more conservative with its estimates, assuming that Wonder Woman will open to $65 million-$70 million domestically. However, I’m willing to bet those estimates are on the low side, and that with positive reviews helping to bolster interest (Wonder Woman is the first DCEU movie to ever get a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes), Wonder Woman could easily break the $100 million mark over the weekend.

The movie also doesn’t have much in the way of competition. The only other wide release this weekend is Captain Underpants, which (in case you couldn’t gather from the title) skews much younger. With Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Baywatch both floundering at the box office, audiences are ready to see a movie that offers them something new, fun, and with positive buzz.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wonder Woman: