Wonder Woman Just Broke a Major Box Office Record

Patty Jenkins isn’t taking prisoners, y’all. Wonder Woman is already the best-reviewed film in the DCEU and the record-holder for the best opening weekend from a female filmmaker, and today it sets a new benchmark as the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman. The film passed the $600 million mark at the worldwide box office on Wednesday, and per Variety, the Gal Gadot-led superhero actioner has officially eclipsed Phyllida Lloyd’s musical Broadway adaptation, Mama Mia!, which earned $609.8 million worldwide in 2008.
And there may be another record ahead for Warner Bros.’ big blockbuster win — Wonder Woman also has a good shot of passing up Kung Fu Panda 2‘s $665.7 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing film from a female filmmaker of all time. Jennifer Yuh Nelson currently holds that record for her work on the 2011 animated sequel.
Wonder Woman debuted at the box office to $103 million domestic and over $200 worldwide earlier this month and held strong against the Tom Cruise franchise-starter The Mummy to keep the top spot in its second frame. Cars 3 managed to knock Wonder Woman out of the box office throne last week and this weekend will no doubt belong to Transformers: The Last Knight. However, Transformers is eyeing a soft (domestic) opening and Thursday box office numbers suggest Wonder Woman still has a lot of gas in the tank.
For more of the latest Wonder Woman news, check out the links below:
- There’s a Reason Gal Gadot Only Got Paid $300,000 for ‘Wonder Woman’
- Geoff Johns Confirms He & Patty Jenkins Are Writing ‘Wonder Woman 2’; Talks DCEU Plans
- ‘Wonder Woman’ Cinematographer Matt Jensen on the No Man’s Land Scene, Reshoots & More
- ‘Wonder Woman’ Actresses Hint at More Amazonian Backstory for ‘Justice League’
- ‘Wonder Woman’ Tops Golden Trailer Awards; ‘LEGO Batman’, ‘Baby Driver’ Trailers Take Trophies
- The Collider Podcast: Episode 91 – ‘Wonder Woman’