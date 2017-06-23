Wonder Woman Just Broke a Major Box Office Record

0

Patty Jenkins isn’t taking prisoners, y’all. Wonder Woman is already the best-reviewed film in the DCEU and the record-holder for the best opening weekend from a female filmmaker, and today it sets a new benchmark as the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman. The film passed the $600 million mark at the worldwide box office on Wednesday, and per Variety, the Gal Gadot-led superhero actioner has officially eclipsed Phyllida Lloyd’s musical Broadway adaptation, Mama Mia!, which earned $609.8 million worldwide in 2008.

And there may be another record ahead for Warner Bros.’ big blockbuster win — Wonder Woman also has a good shot of passing up Kung Fu Panda 2‘s $665.7 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing film from a female filmmaker of all time. Jennifer Yuh Nelson currently holds that record for her work on the 2011 animated sequel.

Wonder Woman debuted at the box office to $103 million domestic and over $200 worldwide earlier this month and held strong against the Tom Cruise franchise-starter The Mummy to keep the top spot in its second frame. Cars 3 managed to knock Wonder Woman out of the box office throne last week and this weekend will no doubt belong to Transformers: The Last Knight. However, Transformers is eyeing a soft (domestic) opening and Thursday box office numbers suggest Wonder Woman still has a lot of gas in the tank.

