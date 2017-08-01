Where Does ‘Wonder Woman’ Rank Among Superhero Movie Box Office Performances?

0

Having stormed into theaters just about two months ago, Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman has proven itself incredibly successful both critically and financially. Box office performance both at home and abroad has been quite strong and surprisingly even; the Warner Bros. film currently stands at over $395 million domestically and $393.4 million internationally. That’s enough to land it first among the four DCEU film’s domestically (both the raw figures and when adjusted for inflation) and second behind Batman v Superman for the all-time, worldwide total, even though it had the series’ worst (relatively) opening weekend. And it’s still selling tickets.

So we were curious about how Wonder Woman stacks up against cinematic superhero competition at large. The numbers are still fluid since the film is still in theaters–go see it now if you haven’t or see it again if you have–but the Gal Gadot-starrer has already made some impressive gains on all-time lists after just two months in theaters.

Here’s how things stack up at the all-time, worldwide box office:

5. Marvel’s The Avengers – $1.519 billion

7. Avengers: Age of Ultron – $1.405 billion

12. Iron Man 3 – $1.215 billion

14. Captain America: Civil War – $1.153 billion

19. The Dark Knight Rises – $1.085 billion

30. The Dark Knight – $1.005 billion

45. Spider-Man 3 – $891 million

51. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – $873 million

54. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $861 million

61. Spider-Man – $822 million

– $822 million 68. Wonder Woman – $789 million

70. Spider-Man 2 – $784 million

71. Deadpool – $783 million

74. Guardians of the Galaxy - $773 million

78. The Amazing Spider-Man – $758 million

81. X-Men: Days of Future Past – $748 million

83. Suicide Squad – $746 million

89. Captain America: The Winter Soldier – $714 million

94. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – $709 million

100. Doctor Strange – $678 million

Not bad! I’m not sure if Wonder Woman has the legs to take down Spider-Man, which has a lead of roughly $33 million, but another of Sam Raimi‘s movie records might be within range. Here’s the all-time domestic box office:

5. Marvel’s The Avengers - $623.4 million

6. The Dark Knight – $535 million

12. Avengers: Age of Ultron – $459 million

13. The Dark Knight Rises – $448 million

20. Iron Man 3 – $409 million

21. Captain America: Civil War – $408 million

23. Spider-Man – $404 million

27. Wonder Woman – $395 million

28. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $388 million

33. Spider-Man 2 - $374 million

38. Deadpool – $363 million

46. Spider-Man 3 – $337 million

49. Guardians of the Galaxy - $333 million

50. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – $330 million

$9 million? Certainly possible. What’s also interesting here is just how many superhero films occupy the Top 50 and Top 100 box offices of all times, even though they’re all from just the last 15 years. (It’s almost as if superhero movies are lucrative…) Here’s how Wonder Woman stacks up when compared to only other superhero movies (all-time domestic tallies):

1. Marvel’s The Avengers

2. The Dark Knight

3. Avengers: Age of Ultron

4. The Dark Knight Rises

5. Iron Man 3

6. Captain America: Civil War

7. Spider-Man

8. Wonder Woman

9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

10. Spider-Man 2

Where will Wonder Woman land when the film’s theatrical run is said and done? And how will it compare to Justice League when it arrives this November? We’ll be keeping track, so be sure to check back in with us at the year’s end!