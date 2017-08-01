Where Does ‘Wonder Woman’ Rank Among Superhero Movie Box Office Performances?

Having stormed into theaters just about two months ago, Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman has proven itself incredibly successful both critically and financially. Box office performance both at home and abroad has been quite strong and surprisingly even; the Warner Bros. film currently stands at over $395 million domestically and $393.4 million internationally. That’s enough to land it first among the four DCEU film’s domestically (both the raw figures and when adjusted for inflation) and second behind Batman v Superman for the all-time, worldwide total, even though it had the series’ worst (relatively) opening weekend. And it’s still selling tickets.
So we were curious about how Wonder Woman stacks up against cinematic superhero competition at large. The numbers are still fluid since the film is still in theaters–go see it now if you haven’t or see it again if you have–but the Gal Gadot-starrer has already made some impressive gains on all-time lists after just two months in theaters.
Here’s how things stack up at the all-time, worldwide box office:
- 5. Marvel’s The Avengers – $1.519 billion
- 7. Avengers: Age of Ultron – $1.405 billion
- 12. Iron Man 3 – $1.215 billion
- 14. Captain America: Civil War – $1.153 billion
- 19. The Dark Knight Rises – $1.085 billion
- 30. The Dark Knight – $1.005 billion
- 45. Spider-Man 3 – $891 million
- 51. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – $873 million
- 54. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $861 million
- 61. Spider-Man – $822 million
- 68. Wonder Woman – $789 million
- 70. Spider-Man 2 – $784 million
- 71. Deadpool – $783 million
- 74. Guardians of the Galaxy - $773 million
- 78. The Amazing Spider-Man – $758 million
- 81. X-Men: Days of Future Past – $748 million
- 83. Suicide Squad – $746 million
- 89. Captain America: The Winter Soldier – $714 million
- 94. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – $709 million
- 100. Doctor Strange – $678 million
Not bad! I’m not sure if Wonder Woman has the legs to take down Spider-Man, which has a lead of roughly $33 million, but another of Sam Raimi‘s movie records might be within range. Here’s the all-time domestic box office:
-
5. Marvel’s The Avengers - $623.4 million
- 6. The Dark Knight – $535 million
- 12. Avengers: Age of Ultron – $459 million
- 13. The Dark Knight Rises – $448 million
- 20. Iron Man 3 – $409 million
- 21. Captain America: Civil War – $408 million
- 23. Spider-Man – $404 million
- 27. Wonder Woman – $395 million
- 28. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $388 million
- 33. Spider-Man 2 - $374 million
- 38. Deadpool – $363 million
- 46. Spider-Man 3 – $337 million
- 49. Guardians of the Galaxy - $333 million
- 50. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – $330 million
$9 million? Certainly possible. What’s also interesting here is just how many superhero films occupy the Top 50 and Top 100 box offices of all times, even though they’re all from just the last 15 years. (It’s almost as if superhero movies are lucrative…) Here’s how Wonder Woman stacks up when compared to only other superhero movies (all-time domestic tallies):
- 1. Marvel’s The Avengers
- 2. The Dark Knight
- 3. Avengers: Age of Ultron
- 4. The Dark Knight Rises
- 5. Iron Man 3
- 6. Captain America: Civil War
- 7. Spider-Man
- 8. Wonder Woman
- 9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- 10. Spider-Man 2
Where will Wonder Woman land when the film’s theatrical run is said and done? And how will it compare to Justice League when it arrives this November? We’ll be keeping track, so be sure to check back in with us at the year’s end!