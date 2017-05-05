First ‘Wonder Woman’ Clip Features Diana Saving Steve Trevor

0

Warner Bros. has released the first Wonder Woman clip. In the scene, German spies assault Diana (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in an alleyway. But before Trevor can bust out some fisticuffs, Diana is already saving the day using her bulletproof bracelets.

I really like the content of this scene with Diana protecting Steve and Steve being totally fine with it. He jokes at the end, “Anything else you want to show me?” but he’s not upset or feels like his masculinity has been called into question. He’s impressed (as well he should be), and it’s a nice little action scene to show off one of Wonder Woman’s important abilities.

That being said, I’m not crazy about the music in this scene. That may seem like a bit of a nitpick, but it’s odd how the musical is whimsical and upbeat rather than hard-charging for an action scene. It’s like it wants to strike a balance between comic and action-packed, but instead it makes the scene feel like, “Oh, the woman is saving the man instead of vice-versa! How cute!” Hopefully the rest of Rupert Gregson-Williams’ score is better. At the very least, we’ll get Wonder Woman’s kick-ass theme from Batman v Superman.

Check out the clip below. Wonder Woman opens June 2nd and also stars Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, and Saïd Taghmaoui.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wonder Woman: