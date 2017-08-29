‘Wonder Woman’ Epilogue Clip May or May Not Hint at ‘Justice League’ Connection

0

One of 2017’s best films, Wonder Woman, is now available on Digital HD, and in celebration of the movie’s home video release, Warner Bros. has unveiled a new clip from the bonus features. When the full list of bonus features was revealed, one in particular stood out: an epilogue called “Etta’s Mission.” Was this intended to be a post-credits scene? Would it connect to another DCEU movie? Well lucky for you, it’s now online to watch.

The clip finds Lucy Davis’ Etta Candy rounding up Steve and Diana’s military crew of Sameer (Saïd Taghmaoui), Charlie (Ewen Bremner), and Chief Napi (Eugene Brave Rock) to pitch a new mission that involves fetching a mysterious artifact that must be recovered and handed to the Americans before it falls into the wrong hands. It’s a frustratingly brief clip and it’s very scant on details, but it does seem to hint at the possibility that this crew is responsible for uncovering one of the Motherboxes that serve as the MacGuffins for Justice League.

Director Patty Jenkins reveals to Yahoo!, which debuted the clip, that this epilogue was actually shot after production had wrapped: