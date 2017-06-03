‘Wonder Woman': What Did You Think?

0

Ladies and Gents, Wonder Woman has finally arrived. The DCEU’s latest brings a heroine who is both powerful and righteous, devoted to her cause of saving humanity from the dark control of Ares. I found the film to be an effective and unique origin story, one that took place in the past but felt incredibly relevant to the present. The gorgeous scenery of the peaceful haven of Themiscyra to start the movie was also a stark juxtaposition to the war-torn world of man, where Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) was able to wield her sword and her mighty powers to help aid those who cannot protect themselves.

As Matt Goldberg wrote in his review,

The movie is a bit of a blend between Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger, positioning Diana as a fish out of water who heads into a war she believes she can win. However, where Wonder Woman stands apart is her deep faith in the goodness of men. She believes that Ares has corrupted mankind, and once she kills him, their goodness will be restored. This innocence and naivety could have been off-putting or patronizing, but through Jenkins and Gadot, it’s incredibly refreshing. Diana is no dummy, but there’s not an ounce of cynicism to her, which makes the world-weary Steve (Chris Pine) a terrific foil for her boundless optimism.

So now that we’ve all seen it, let us know what you thought of Patty Jenkins‘ film, how it connects with the DCEU, what you thought of the movie’s fight choreography, major (and minor) villain, and how Steve Trevor’s story fits in (for what it’s worth, I loved the dynamic of him and Diana as partners who helped both temper and bring out the best in one another — an underused theme).

We have a lot more Wonder Woman coverage coming your way, but in the meantime, you can check out more related stories below: