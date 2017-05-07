‘Wonder Woman’: Final Trailer Previews the Next DCEU Film

0

Warner Bros. has unveiled the final trailer for Wonder Woman, the next film in the DC Extended Universe after Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad. Directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster), the film stars Gal Gadot as Diana and chronicles the origin story of the titular heroine, specifically focusing on her exploits during World War I—her first major intervention in the matters of humankind.

A lot of this trailer looked familiar, but it also seemed to set the narrative course of the upcoming blockbuster more clearly than previous trailers, for better or worse. What’s made clear from early on into the trailer is that the film will focus on Diana’s history of being a rebel, from being a dutiful but challenging young girl to a brave warrior. And it’s now clear that it’s the work of Elena Anaya‘s Dr. Poison that brings her out of her bubble, when war hero Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) lands on their shores and must explain his presence to the council. The structure of the storytelling is laid out perfectly, which puts added pressure on the humor and nuance of the characters to bring some surprises to the latest DC title.

I’m glad to see that they didn’t totally reveal David Thewlis‘ villain in his final form, if only because there’s got to be some big reveal other than the inevitable cameos and stinger scenes. Still, the thing that makes Wonder Woman such a pivotal movie is its place in the DCEU, following the twin catastrophes of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. Yes, both made their money and were two of the most lucrative films of 2016, but the critical response, as well as the response by most fans, was borderline revulsion. There’s hope here that Wonder Woman will offer not only a much more compelling story than either of those works but also a more buoyant visual palette, which are teased with those scenes of actual sunlight in the trailer. Here’s hoping the character will finally get its due with this one.

Watch the final Wonder Woman trailer below. Written by Allan Heinberg with a story by Zack Snyder & Heinberg and Jason Fuchs, the film also stars Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Connie Nielsen, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, and Saïd Taghmaoui. Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 2nd.