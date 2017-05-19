65 ‘Wonder Woman’ Images Highlight Amazonians, Allies, and Antagonists

0

Wonder Woman, the next entry in Warner Bros.’ ongoing DCEU, is shaping up to be a crowd-pleaser and a box office darling. Marketing for the film, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the title role, has been relatively quiet of late, but recent screenings have generated positive buzz for the film. That comes as good news both to fans of the DCEU and the Amazonian warrior princess, especially since Wonder Woman will be an integral part of the larger shared DC Comics cinematic universe as it marches toward Zack Snyder‘s Justice League rolling out this November 17th.

Gadot’s Diana Prince / Wonder Woman was introduced in Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in explosive fashion, but little has been seen from her own standalone film since then. That all changed today as Warner Bros. has released over 60 images showing of Gadot’s action-packed performance from the solo superheroine picture. You can check them out below to get an idea of what’s to come when Wonder Woman hits U.S. theaters on June 2nd.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers… and her true destiny.

