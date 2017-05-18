New ‘Wonder Woman’ Images Showcase the Amazons in Action

0

If you’ve been one of the folks wonder when the Wonder Woman PR deluge would begin, the answer seems to be now. Warner Bros. latest DC offering is just a few weeks away, and today they’ve shared a crop of new images from the film with EW and Empire, which is usually a good sign that the onslaught of TV spots, promos and featurettes is about to begin.

The latest images primarily showcase the Amazon women of Themyscira, including Connie Nielsen‘s Queen Hippolyta, Robin Wright‘s General Antiope, and of course Gal Gadot‘s Diana Prince. We also get a glimpse at Danny Huston‘s villainous General Erich Ludendorff, Chris Pine‘s heroic Steve Trevor, and lighthearted behind the scenes snap with director Patty Jenkins. Much like what we’ve seen in the trailers, I just love the look of what Jenkins is doing on Themyscira. It looks like she’s going for vibrant, saturated cinematics — stylized enough to feel at home in the DCEU, while distinct from distinct from what we’ve seen before.

Check out the new Wonder Woman images below. The film opens June 2nd and also stars David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, and Saïd Taghmaoui.