CinemaCon: ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Aquaman’, ‘Justice League’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Footage Recap

With CinemaCon in full swing in Las Vegas right now, just a short time ago Warner Bros. held their big presentation and revealed new footage from Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman, James Wan’s Aquaman, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049. For those who don’t know, CinemaCon is a convention where theater owners get a look at what the studios have to offer for the rest of the year, and where vendors can show new products for theaters to buy. It’s basically Comic-Con for theater owners. Besides showing off never-before-seen footage, the studios often bring the cast and the filmmakers. Over the course of a few days, Hollywood comes to Las Vegas and world premieres a ton of footage, trailers and even a few movies.

During the hour and a half presentation, Warner Bros. highlighted a number of their upcoming 2017 films and while I could spend a long time talking about everything, in the video and text below I’m going to focus on their DC films, the Blade Runner sequel and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

Just a few minutes after the panel ended I recorded a Facebook Live video with Peter from /Film which you can watch below.

The big news about Dunkirk is Nolan revealed he shot all of the movie using large screen format cameras and moviegoers would have an abundance of choice in what format they’d like to watch the movie which includes IMAX film, IMAX digital, 35mm, and 70mm film where available. If you live near a theater projection Dunkirk in IMAX film, I strongly recommend checking it out on that format as he filmed most of the movie using IMAX film cameras and that’s Nolan’s preferred format for audiences to watch the film. Regarding the footage shown today, it was the IMAX prologue that was previously released, which is an incredible 6 to 7 minutes of film.

Jumping into Blade Runner 2049, while Sony is releasing the film internationally, WB has domestic distribution and they had Denis Villeneuve, Jared Leto and Ana de Armas take the stage to talk about the film. While they only spoke for a brief time, Leto revealed how much of an influence the original Blade Runner had on him and how honored he was to be part of the sequel. Villeneuve talked about taking on the material and his love for Ridley Scott’s original film and mentioned working with cinematographer Roger Deakins. After talking for a few minutes, the three introduced a very cool behind-the-scenes video about the making of the film which included tons of footage from the practical sets and interviews with key production people and Harrison Ford. Everything I’ve seen from Blade Runner 2049 looks incredible and it’s crystal clear every person working on the sequel has given it their all. If you watch the video above, we go into a lot more detail about the footage.