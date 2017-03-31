‘Wonder Woman’ LEGO Set Hints that Ares Could Be Gigantic

0

Toys sometimes give hints about what’s going to be in a movie, but sometimes they’re just toys. The LEGO set for Captain America: Civil War showed off Giant-Man before any of the trailers or TV spots, but the LEGO set for Ant-Man had Scott Lang and Hank Pym teaming up to fight Yellow Jacket, but that never happened in the film.

With that in mind, LEGO has revealed the upcoming Wonder Woman set which features Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor squaring off against Ares. While it’s more than likely that Ares, who hasn’t been seen in any of the trailers thus far, will appear in the final film, we still don’t have much of an idea of what he looks like or how he’ll factor in. It’s certainly possible that the climactic battle could be Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor flying in a plane against a gigantic Ares, but it could also end up being something else.

What’s more interesting (and what this set doesn’t tell us) is what kind of villain Ares will be. Right now, he looks fairly perfunctory, not so much a character as a set piece. That could work to the film’s advantage. Rather than try to build an entire character only to kill him off at the end, Wonder Woman could serve as an introduction to a foe that could return in a sequel. However, if it turns out he’s just a big, angry, CGI set piece that gets killed off at the end of the movie, so be it. Wonder Woman is ultimately an origin story for its title character, and I just hope it does right by her.

Check out the images below via EW. Wonder Woman opens June 2nd and stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, and Saïd Taghmaoui.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wonder Woman:

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.