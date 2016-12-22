‘Wonder Woman’: Gal Gadot Steals “God Killer” in New Image

0

Wonder Woman is hope for many reasons: hope for mankind, hope for equality, hope for peace, and hope for the DC Extended Universe. Despite the harsh critiques of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, fans are planning their 2017 schedule around Patty Jenkins’ film starring Gal Gadot. Thanks to EW, we have a new image from the film, highlighting a moment from the trailer.

It’s the moment when Diana steals the mystical Amazonian sword and prepares to help Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and “the war to end all wars.” According to the magazine, this weapon, which we also saw her wield in Batman v Superman against Doomsday, is dubbed “god killer.”

The name alone makes me think of that quote from Justice League costume designer Michael Wilkinson, who envisioned the red coloring on Diana’s costume as “centuries of congealed blood from her victims.” It’s a much, much darker and unnecessarily brutal take on a character that’s percolated throughout the DCEU, and it’s also present in the name “god killer” for a sword that’s typically been referred to as “the Sword of Athena.”

On the other hand, it’s a smart move to embrace Diana’s mythological origins. Superman is the alien, Batman is the vigilante, and Wonder Woman is the god.

Based on the comics origins, the weapon was forged by Hephaestus, while the name god killer has popped up in other scenarios. It appeared in a storyline with Deathstroke, in which Hephaestus gave him a sentient sword bearing the name to assassinate a fellow god. In another, it was the name of a sword used by Zeus during a war between Olympian and Japanese gods. In this cinematic space, we also know the blade is emblazoned with the words, “Life is killing all the time and so the goddess kills herself in the sacrifice of her own animal.”

Wonder Woman will debut in theaters on June 2. See the image below.