‘Wonder Woman’ Villain May Be Played by David Thewlis

It’s been quite a long while since we saw the first trailer for Wonder Woman, but seeing as how the film now comes out in a matter of months, I suppose it’s about time we learned who’s playing the villain. The focus thus far has been rightly on the titular character, and selling the World War I-set film as a very different kind of DCEU movie from the Zack Snyder-helmed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel. But now Warner Bros. will no doubt work on selling other aspects of the movie, which could include introducing the villain to audiences.

Last month, it was revealed in a French magazine’s Wonder Woman set visit report that the villain of the movie is Ares. In the comics, the character is based on the Greek god of the same name and basically was just a warrior-looking dude who wanted all-war, all the time. That’s a fitting adversary for Wonder Woman since the film finds Gal Gadot’s hero venturing outside of her Amazonian home for the first time when she feels compelled to step in and intervene in World War I, meddling in the matters of mankind.

And now, Batman News (via /Film) is reporting that previously announced Wonder Woman cast member David Thewlis will be filling the role of Ares in the film. It will reportedly be a mix of CGI and practical effects to bring the character to life, which isn’t shocking given that in the comics, he looks like this:

Thewlis is a veteran performer whose work ranges from Harry Potter to Anomalisa, so it’s nice to know an actor of his caliber is filling this villainous role. Of course, when it comes to the DCEU talent doesn’t always equal a great take on the character (see: Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor), but this is exciting news nonetheless and only makes me that much more optimistic about Wonder Woman.

We’ll probably get our first look at Ares in action when the new Wonder Woman trailer drops. The film also stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston, Lucy Davis, Ewen Bremner, and Saïd Taghmaoui. Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 2nd.