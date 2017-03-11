New ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer Sends the Amazonian Princess into Battle

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Wonder Woman trailer online. The film tells the origin story of the eponymous superhero (Gal Gadot) and how she left her home on the island of Themyscira to travel with American intelligence officer Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and bring an end to World War I.

This movie continues to look pretty terrific. There’s a classicism to the style of director Patty Jenkins here, and it’s not hard to believe she was heavily influenced by Richard Donner‘s original Superman. The film stands out from the DCEU thus far simply because it has a fairly straightforward aesthetic, but even so the action set pieces look to be unique unto themselves. I also really like that this is a 100% origin story, which we haven’t seen from DC since Man of Steel. Please let this movie be as good as it looks.

Check out the new Wonder Woman trailer below. The film opens June 2nd and also stars Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, and Saïd Taghmaoui.