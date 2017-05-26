Patty Jenkins Says ‘Wonder Woman’ Doesn’t Have a Single Deleted Scene

0

Don’t expect to see a director’s cut of Wonder Woman when it comes time for the Blu-ray release. What you see in the theaters is what you get for Patty Jenkins‘ DC superhero pic, which stars Gal Gadot as the superpowered Amazonian princess who is finally headlining her own film 75 years after making comic book debut. As the DCEU follow-up to Zack Snyder‘s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which landed on home video with a three-hour extended cut, and David Ayer‘s Suicide Squad, which released a host of primarily Joker-centric deleted scenes on Blu-ray, you may be surprised to hear that Wonder Woman doesn’t have any deleted scenes. Not a single one.

That’s what Jenkins told us when Steve Weintraub caught up with her at the Wonder Woman junket, and it puts her on something of a streak. Wonder Woman is Jenkins’ first time returning to the big screen after her Oscar-winning feature debut Monster, and for the record, that film didn’t have any scrapped sequences either.

The filmmaker told us that the tweaks she made on Wonder Woman were more about hitting the right notes with the right rhythm rather than restructuring the story from the script.

“You know, it’s not like a long journey didn’t happen but what amazes me is how little has actually changed from the first cut other than tightening. Little changes to the final battle, that was really it. I think that what I ended up finding about the final battle was I was hitting emotional points for Diana that I really wanted to hit but I felt a craving for some other kinds of emotional gratification and engagement that we tried to accentuate even more. I think what you learn is rhythm, tone, humor where the jokes are happening but in our case, I just now can finally say all this. We didn’t cut one scene in this movie nor did we change the order of one scene in this movie from the script that we went in shooting with.”

So were there any changes at all? Jenkins told us that they replaced the walk to No Man’s Land with a different version of the same sequence, but that’s it. “We’ve got the DVD now, they keep wanting to put cut scenes and there aren’t any,” said Jenkins.

Which made it especially frustrating when a poorly sourced rumor started circulating the internet, claiming insiders were calling the film a “mess”. While full reviews for Wonder Woman are still embargoed, early social media reactions from entertainment journalists (including yours truly) have largely praised the film as the best DCEU movie to date.

“That was actually the most frustrating thing when somebody made up the rumor that it was a mess and I was like ‘Really? A mess? It’s the opposite, it is so steady, it’s been so even keel and steady.’ It’s been such an opposite experience… The rumor mill of these movies has been quite something to behold. I tried to learn to tune it out but the one thing I want to say to readers because it truly was stunning to me to watch is you truly can’t believe how absolutely false certain things are until you’re on the inside of one these things. You’re like there’s not even kind of where there’s smoke, there’s fire. There is absolutely lies.”

Jenkins opted to put her head down and focus on the work rather than getting overly swept up in the online rumor mill (smart), but she is looking forward to proving those rumors wrong when the film hits theaters next month.

“You want to [respond] and then you have to restrain yourself because you’ll go crazy if you start doing that all the time. Definitely I was angry about the rumor that it was a mess because it was clearly a lie, it was clearly based on someone who had zero experience because there wasn’t anybody that you would be able to find that said that. It’s been totally smooth. You know, everybody else was busy on doing other movies and we were chugging along, without any drama… You have to make the movie and get to the other side of it. I’ve been fucking dying to show the movie as a result.”

Wonder Woman arrives in theaters on June 2nd.