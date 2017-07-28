Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: Warner Bros. Plans ‘Wonder Woman’ Oscar Campaign

by      July 28, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, July 28th, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Clarke Wolfe, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Warner Bros. plans groundbreaking Oscar campaign for Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman for Best Picture
  • Fede Alvarez developing techno thriller from The Guest screenwriter Simon Barrett
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
wonder-woman-no-mans-land

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News