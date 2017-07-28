Movie Talk: Warner Bros. Plans ‘Wonder Woman’ Oscar Campaign

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, July 28th, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Clarke Wolfe, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Warner Bros. plans groundbreaking Oscar campaign for Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman for Best Picture
- Despite rumors David Ayer is still involved in Gotham City Sirens
- Fede Alvarez developing techno thriller from The Guest screenwriter Simon Barrett
- International trailer released for Flatliners
- First trailer released for Suburbicon
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions