Movie Talk: Warner Bros. Plans ‘Wonder Woman’ Oscar Campaign

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, July 28th, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Clarke Wolfe, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Warner Bros. plans groundbreaking Oscar campaign for Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman for Best Picture

Despite rumors David Ayer is still involved in Gotham City Sirens

Fede Alvarez developing techno thriller from The Guest screenwriter Simon Barrett

International trailer released for Flatliners

First trailer released for Suburbicon

Mail Bag