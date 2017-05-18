First ‘Wonder Woman’ Reactions Hail the Film as the Best DCEU Movie So Far

Facebook Messenger

More than 75 years after debuting on the pages of DC Comics, Wonder Woman is finally making her big screen debut and the first reactions to Patty Jenkins‘ superhero pic are in!

Following-up her scene-stealing debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman, set decades before the events of BvS when the hero is first coming into her own. Determined to save humanity from “the war to end all wars”, Prince leaves behind her fellow Amazons and the paradise of Themyscira and heads to a World War I ravished London where to helps Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) take on the villainous warmonger General Erich Ludendorff (Danny Huston), Dr. Maru aka Dr. Poison (Elena Anaya), and the god of war himself. Written by Allan Heinberg with a story by Zack Snyder & Heinberg and Jason Fuchs, the film also stars Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, and Saïd Taghmaoui.

Full reviews are still under embargo for the time being, but the lucky few in the first screening audiences were given permission to post reactions to social media. And the verdict is…positive! Almost everyone weighing in on twitter tonight has an overall positive reaction to the film, with the most common refrain being that Wonder Woman is the best DCEU movie thus far. While some may say Man of SteelBvS, and Suicide Squad are a low bar to clear, those films do have their fans and did make quite a lot of money, so it’s heartening to hear that Jenkins has crafted the best DC Extended Universe movie yet. And yes, it’s also a relief—there’s a lot riding on this movie. If it’s bad, fans/studios will point to it and say, “Female-fronted superhero movies don’t work.” So it is very, very good news to hear that, on the whole, Wonder Woman appears to be quite good.

Check out the first Wonder Woman social reactions below and stay tuned closer to the embargo for our full review.

