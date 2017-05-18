First ‘Wonder Woman’ Reactions Hail the Film as the Best DCEU Movie So Far

0

More than 75 years after debuting on the pages of DC Comics, Wonder Woman is finally making her big screen debut and the first reactions to Patty Jenkins‘ superhero pic are in!

Following-up her scene-stealing debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman, set decades before the events of BvS when the hero is first coming into her own. Determined to save humanity from “the war to end all wars”, Prince leaves behind her fellow Amazons and the paradise of Themyscira and heads to a World War I ravished London where to helps Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) take on the villainous warmonger General Erich Ludendorff (Danny Huston), Dr. Maru aka Dr. Poison (Elena Anaya), and the god of war himself. Written by Allan Heinberg with a story by Zack Snyder & Heinberg and Jason Fuchs, the film also stars Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, and Saïd Taghmaoui.

Full reviews are still under embargo for the time being, but the lucky few in the first screening audiences were given permission to post reactions to social media. And the verdict is…positive! Almost everyone weighing in on twitter tonight has an overall positive reaction to the film, with the most common refrain being that Wonder Woman is the best DCEU movie thus far. While some may say Man of Steel, BvS, and Suicide Squad are a low bar to clear, those films do have their fans and did make quite a lot of money, so it’s heartening to hear that Jenkins has crafted the best DC Extended Universe movie yet. And yes, it’s also a relief—there’s a lot riding on this movie. If it’s bad, fans/studios will point to it and say, “Female-fronted superhero movies don’t work.” So it is very, very good news to hear that, on the whole, Wonder Woman appears to be quite good.

Check out the first Wonder Woman social reactions below and stay tuned closer to the embargo for our full review.

#WonderWoman is the easily the best DCEU movie so far. It's got heart and a love of heroes. Pine and Gadot are charming beyond measure. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) May 19, 2017

It def has some problems and withers a bit in the 3rd act, but there's no doubt I'll be seeing it again. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is exactly the hero we need to see right now and Pine reminds why he's the best Chris. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) May 19, 2017

One last thing. For the record, I like MoS but you can't fuck with how inspiring and exuberant Jenkins allows WW to be. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) May 19, 2017

Happy to report 'Wonder Woman' is a blast and @GalGadot is fantastic. Her chemistry with Chris Pine is magnetic. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/VPW4QW3IhM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017

Best part of ‘Wonder Woman’ is the film has really funny parts and an optimistic and heroic protagonist. Great step forward for DC Films. pic.twitter.com/pAwm8j6y34 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017

Huge props to WB/DC for making the first big budget superhero movie with a female lead. Taken far too long but the drought is over. pic.twitter.com/PVMV8c7wQV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017

WONDER WOMAN: Easily my favorite DCEU film. Has the humor and heart the franchise so desperately needs. Gadot and Pine are charming as hell. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 19, 2017

Loved WONDER WOMAN. She reminds me of Christopher Reeve's Superman: true north superhero w/ no angst or cynicism, which is needed right now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

Easily the best of the DCEU. And I liked MAN OF STEEL. It's part CAPTAIN AMERICA: FIRST AVENGER and part "fish out of water" THOR 1. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

Gadot and Pine have great, funny banter together. The backdrop of WWI is bleak, but the characters never are. I rooted for them. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

Wonder Woman is the DC movie I've been waiting for. It's exciting, inspiring, funny, and has some truly awe-inspiring action scenes. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2017

There are certainly some issues, like a mismatched 3rd act, but I'll discuss that in a longer review. Overall though, Wonder Woman rules. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2017

I loved Wonder Woman. First act's a bit slow, but it's optimistic, emotional, and *gasp* funny. Best DC movie so far. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) May 19, 2017

The embargo has officially lifted, so here it goes: WONDER WOMAN is, against all odds, pretty damn wondrous. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is the best DCEU film so far. The heart of Gal Gadot's Diana powers it, and the shift from mythic into WWI story really works. — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) May 19, 2017

Very pleased to report that #WonderWoman is the best DC movie since THE DARK KNIGHT. I'm already looking forward to seeing it again. — Silas Lesnick (@silaslesnick) May 19, 2017

WONDER WOMAN is great. My favorite of the recent DC movies. It's fierce, funny, well-written and badass. @GalGadot owns it. Her lasso FTW pic.twitter.com/rQ0ufZxWXP — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) May 19, 2017