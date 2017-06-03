‘Wonder Woman’ Spoilers Review: Breaking Down the Twists and Turns

0

Wonder Woman is finally here! Indeed, the official fourth film of the DC Extended Universe after Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad turns its focus to Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince, offering a thrilling origin story for the Themyscirian hero. Now that the film is out in the world for all to see, Collider Video’s Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, and Kristian Harloff are breaking down the various twists and turns in a full-on spoilers review of the movie.

Patty Jenkins directs this passion project of hers after years of development, with a screenplay credited to Allan Heinberg and story by Heinberg, Zack Snyder, and Jason Fuchs. Jenkins chronicles the journey of Diana from young burgeoning warrior in the secluded Themyscira to a hero for all in the midst of World War I. As she sets out to the Western Front alongside Chris Pine’s crash-landed spy Steve Trevor, Diana aims to kill the villainous Ares and put a stop to war once and for all.

But as the film progresses, Diana’s optimism and belief that mankind is inherently good is at odds with Steve Trevor’s more practical viewpoint, and it’s this clash of ideals the results in the true drama at the heart of the film, which itself gives birth to the superhero known as Wonder Woman. It’s a thrilling, emotional, powerful film, and in the video above Perri, Jon, and Kristian dig into all the spoilery bits to offer their thoughts on how it all went down—ending included.

For more on Wonder Woman, peruse our recent links below.