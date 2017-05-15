New ‘Wonder Woman’ International Trailer Provides Brief New Footage of Ares

0

A Chinese Wonder Woman trailer has found its way online, and it contains some brief moments of new footage, most notably Wonder Woman having a showdown with the film’s big bad, Ares.

There have been some complaints that Warner Bros. hasn’t been marketing the film enough, which I feel is a bit unfair. I think we’ve just come to accept that all blockbusters must have a deluge of marketing, and anything less than showing us the entire movie must be an attempt to hide something. Yes, there are times when a stunted marketing campaign could mean trouble behind the scenes, but for the most part, these campaigns are planned out alongside the actual production. Demanding more trailers for Wonder Woman won’t make them appear, but it doesn’t mean the studio has no faith in the film.

Additionally, I’m not too bothered that we haven’t seen too much of the villains. The film actually has three: Dr. Maru aka Dr. Poison (Elena Anaya), rogue German General Erich Ludendorff (Danny Huston), and Ares, who hasn’t been fully revealed yet but could be hiding in plain sight in human form. And yet the focus of the marketing has largely been on Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), which is fine with me. Their relationship is what drives the movie forward, so I don’t really need to highlight supporting characters who most likely won’t be seen again since the film takes place in the past.

Check out the new Wonder Woman trailer below. The film opens June 2nd and also stars Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Ewen Bremner, and Saïd Taghmaoui.

