Movie Talk: ‘Wonder Woman’ Wins Top Honors at Golden Trailer Awards

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, June 7th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Wonder Woman trailer wins top honors at Golden Trailer Awards

Justice League performance to determine DCEU future

Steven Spielberg’s The Pentagon Papers now titled: The Papers; gets full cast

Dark Universe producer reveals plans for Hunchback of Notre Dame and Phantom of the Opera

The Shallows helmer to direct true story drama Waco for Annapurna Pictures

Suicide Squad 2 could start filming next year, says Joel Kinnaman

Mail Bag