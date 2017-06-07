Movie Talk: ‘Wonder Woman’ Wins Top Honors at Golden Trailer Awards

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, June 7th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Wonder Woman trailer wins top honors at Golden Trailer Awards
- Justice League performance to determine DCEU future
- Steven Spielberg’s The Pentagon Papers now titled: The Papers; gets full cast
- Dark Universe producer reveals plans for Hunchback of Notre Dame and Phantom of the Opera
- The Shallows helmer to direct true story drama Waco for Annapurna Pictures
- Suicide Squad 2 could start filming next year, says Joel Kinnaman
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions