‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer Teaser Goes to Battle the Amazonian Way

A lot is riding on Wonder Woman. After a series of divisive films, the DC Extended Universe is undergoing a bit of self-rebrading toward a slightly more hopeful spin on their comic book lineup, and who better than Diana Prince, the Amazonian warrior princess known for her unwavering moral integrity and courage.

Gal Gadot‘s debut as the iconic comic book character was a true highlight from Batman v. Superman, and this summer she’ll become the first female superhero to headline her own film (at last!). Tomorrow, Warner Bros. will release a new trailer for the film, and today brings a sneak peek at the footage, including a look at the training grounds of Themyscira.

Check out the Wonder Woman trailer teaser below. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film opens June 2nd and also stars Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, and Saïd Taghmaoui.

All is fair in war and wonder. New trailer for #WonderWoman arrives TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/SmjL5HEEC2 — #WonderWoman (@WonderWomanFilm) March 10, 2017

Here’s the official synopsis for Wonder Woman:

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

