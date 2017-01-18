Collider Heroes: ‘Wonder Woman’ Villain Announced; ‘Black Panther’ Goes 90s

-
Welcome to the 91st Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by John Campea, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett, Amy Dallen and Ashley V Robinson. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains! On this episode of Collider’s Heroes (Tuesday January 17th, 2017):
- Wonder Woman has announced its main villain
- Black Panther goes 90s
- The Defenders are coming
- X-Men Movies & TV: Are they connected?
- Minor Mutations:
Inhumans shooting in both Chicago/LA
Peter Dinklage in Infinity War - Will he play Pip the Troll?
X-Men Underground Railroad pilot gets ready to shoot for Fox
Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick say Deadpool will shoot this year
Ben Affleck is so tired of being asked, “What’s up with The Batman?”
Final Logan trailer expected later this week
- Twitter Questions