Collider Heroes: ‘Wonder Woman’ Villain Announced; ‘Black Panther’ Goes 90s

Welcome to the 91st Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by John Campea, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett, Amy Dallen and Ashley V Robinson. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains! On this episode of Collider’s Heroes (Tuesday January 17th, 2017):

Wonder Woman has announced its main villain

Black Panther goes 90s

The Defenders are coming

X-Men Movies & TV: Are they connected?

Minor Mutations:

Inhumans shooting in both Chicago/LA

Peter Dinklage in Infinity War - Will he play Pip the Troll? in- Will he play Pip the Troll?

X-Men Underground Railroad pilot gets ready to shoot for Fox

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick say andsay Deadpool will shoot this year

Ben Affleck is so tired of being asked, “What’s up with is so tired of being asked, “What’s up with The Batman ?”

Final Logan trailer expected later this week