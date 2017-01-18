More Collider
Collider Heroes: 'Wonder Woman' Villain Announced; 'Black Panther' Goes 90s

by      5 hours ago

Welcome to the 91st  Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by John Campea, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett,  Amy Dallen and Ashley V Robinson. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains! On this episode of Collider’s Heroes (Tuesday January 17th, 2017):
  • X-Men Movies & TV: Are they connected?
  • Minor Mutations:
  • Peter Dinklage in Infinity War - Will he play Pip the Troll?
  • X-Men Underground Railroad pilot gets ready to shoot for Fox
  • Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick say Deadpool will shoot this year
  • Ben Affleck is so tired of being asked, “What’s up with The Batman?”
  • Final Logan trailer expected later this week
  • Twitter Questions
