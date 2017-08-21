‘Wonder Woman’ Crosses $800 Million Worldwide

0

This past weekend, Wonder Woman crossed $800 million at the worldwide box office. The only film that has made more is Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. While it’s still trailing a bit behind the worldwide total of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.3 million worldwide), it has far surpassed Man of Steel ($668 million worldwide) and Suicide Squad ($745.6 million worldwide). The film’s success shows that there’s definitely a market for new DC superhero movies if they’re well made. There’s no bias among consumers for Marvel versus DC; they just want good stories, and if it features a female superhero in the lead, then all the better.

While I’ve noted the disheartening lack of a “Wonder Woman effect” with other studios racing to put female-led superhero movies into production or hiring female directors, perhaps those changes will come eventually. Whatever happens, Wonder Woman has been a massive success for Warner Bros. It’s the undisputed champion of the summer box office season, it had serious legs, and it has created a new legion of fans that are going to eagerly see the character no matter what. I wouldn’t be surprised if Justice League’s fortunes improve simply because it has Wonder Woman in it.

Although the movie probably won’t pass Batman v Superman, keep in mind that it cost less to make, debuted in a more competitive timeframe, and didn’t feature two of the most popular superheroes of all-time. Although there will certainly be high expectations for Wonder Woman 2, which it set to open on December 13, 2019 and will likely bring back director Patty Jenkins, I believe that the sequel could be an even bigger hit now that so many people are on board with this interpretation of the character.

