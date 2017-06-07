‘Wonder Woman’ Actresses Hint at More Amazonian Backstory for ‘Justice League’

0

Justice League won’t just be combining the major superheroes of the DCEU; it will also be combining their supporting casts with roles for Mera (Aquaman), Lex Luthor (Batman v Superman), Hippolyta (Wonder Woman), and Henry Allen (The Flash). While we knew that Connie Nielsen was set to return as Hippolyta for Justice League, it turns out that Robin Wright is also on board for the big DCEU crossover.

[Spoilers ahead for Wonder Woman]

Sadly, Wright’s General Antiope dies in the first act of Wonder Woman after being a total badass and taking down a bunch of German soldiers. However, it looks like we haven’t seen the last of her, and in a recent interview with the LA Times, Nielsen, Wright, and Gal Gadot commented about how the Amazons will be present in Justice League:

The film only briefly touches on the relationship between Queen Hippolyta and Diana. Are we going to see more of that in the future? Gadot: Of course; the mother and daughter relationship is always a beautiful but complex relationship. I think that there’s a lot more to explore. Nielsen: And [Wright and I] got to do more in “Justice League” as well. As sisters as well. Kind of badass as well. We can’t say much, but … Wright: And more of the story, you get some of the history.

It will be interesting to see if Hippolyta is in the past as well as the present, and how she’s involved with the story. Since it looks like Justice League will revolve around the Mother Boxes, is it possible that one of those boxes is hiding out on Themiscyra? The plot details on the film are still scarce (the trailers thus far are all about uniting the team to fight space aliens), but I’m glad we’ll be getting to spend some more time with the Amazons. Now if we could only get a prequel spinoff featuring Hippolyta and Antiope…