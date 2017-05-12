‘Wonderstruck’: First Clip and Poster Released for Todd Haynes’ ‘Carol’ Follow-Up

0

Ahead of the film’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival this month, Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions have unveiled the first clip and poster from Wonderstruck. Based on The Invention of Hugo Cabret author Brian Selznick’s critically acclaimed novel, the film traverses two different time periods and follows two young children—a boy in 1977 and a girl in 1927—who make curious discoveries that set them on paths to unfold their mysteries in dazzling symmetry. The drama is the new film from Carol and I’m Not There. filmmaker Todd Haynes, and marks the director’s first foray into family friendly territory.

This clip shows both children mulling around a natural history museum, with the boy’s action playing out in color (he’s played by Pete’s Dragon star Oakes Fegley) and the girl’s being presented in black and white. We not only get a taste of Carter Burwell’s score, but also Edward Lachman’s stunning cinematography. Coming off of what Burwell and Lachman put together for Carol, this looks to be another winning collaboration with Haynes.

We still have a while to wait before Wonderstruck hits theaters on October 20th, where it’s sure to begin an awards campaign, but we’ll have our first reactions out of Cannes soon—including a review on Collider. Check out the clip and poster below. Scripted by Selznick, the film also stars Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and Millicent Simmonds.