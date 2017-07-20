‘Wonderstruck': First Trailer Reveals Todd Haynes’ Magical ‘Carol’ Follow-Up

0

Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions have unveiled the first trailer for Wonderstruck. Based on The Invention of Hugo Cabret author Brian Selznick’s critically acclaimed novel, the film traverses two different time periods and follows two young children—a boy in 1977 and a girl in 1927—who make curious discoveries that set them on paths to unfold their mysteries in dazzling symmetry. The drama is the new film from Carol and I’m Not There. filmmaker Todd Haynes, and marks the director’s first foray into family friendly territory, reuniting him with his Far From Heaven star Julianne Moore.

This debut trailer is magical in every sense of the word. Backed by David Bowie, we’re transported to the dual timelines in kaleidoscopic fashion, and we really get a sense of this tangible world that Haynes has created here. This is a curious choice of material to follow-up such an adult film like Carol, but I really can’t wait to experience this in a dark theater. Edward Lachman‘s cinematography is, unsurprisingly, incredible, and you can almost feel the characters dripping off the screen.

Wonderstruck hits theaters on October 20th. Check out the trailer below, and click here for our review. Scripted by Selznick, the film also stars Oakes Fegley (Pete’s Dragon), Michelle Williams, Cory Michael Smith, and Millicent Simmonds.