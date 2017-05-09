‘Woodshock’ Trailer: Kirsten Dunst Leads A24’s Next Evocative Horror-Thriller

0

A24 has unveiled the dreamy first trailer for its upcoming horror-thriller Woodshock. The film marks the directorial debut of Black Swan costume designers Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy, who also wrote the film, and stars Kirsten Dunst as…well we don’t quite know. This first trailer is very much a teaser, more evocative than revealing, as we see Dunst playing a young woman grieving the loss of her mother and wandering her woods-y town in an aimless manner. Oh and she can also maybe levitate.

A24 now has a proven track record for horror films that come out of nowhere and stun audiences and critics alike, first with The Witch and now with the upcoming It Comes at Night, which just debuted to a swell response at the Overlook Film Festival (read Perri’s review here). Woodshock seems to be a similar sort of deal, and with the added talent of Dunst in the lead role, I’m mighty intrigued.

Check out the Woodshock trailer below. The film also stars Joe Cole and Pilou Asbæk. Woodshock opens in theaters on September 15th.