Watch: Woody Allen Reflects on His Career and His Next Film in Hour-Long Q&A

0

Last month, we celebrated the 40th anniversary of Annie Hall. In the decades since, Woody Allen has proven a remarkably prolific filmmaker, navigating the ever-evolving landscape of Hollywood economics so efficiently he’s delivered a new film every year. Last year, Allen doubled down, making his TV debut with the Amazon series Crisis in Six Scenes in addition to his 30s-set comedy Café Society, and true to form he’s already wrapped up his next film, Wonder Wheel, for which he reunited with Amazon Studios.

With Wonder Wheel completed, Allen joined Robert Weide, director of 2012’s Woody Allen: A Documentary, for an hour-long Facebook Live Q&A. During the chat, the director talked a bit about latest movie, a 1950s period drama set on Coney Island starring Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, and Justin Timberlake, but most of the conversation highlighted his reflections on his fifty-plus year filmmaking career. The wide-ranging interview spans from why Allen isn’t a sentimentalist about shooting on film, to his thoughts on the cutthroat business of filmmaking and why Amazon is such a good patron of the arts. He also talked about his surprise that Annie Hall and Manhattan have proved his most enduring films despite the fact he considers some of his later works better movies (he’s also not a fan of Hannah and Her Sisters) and the decision to stop making films without complete creative control.

It’s an interesting, if occasionally a bit pretentious (it’s Woody Allen, y’all), chat from someone with decades worth of industry insight, working both in and outside the studios. Check out the full interview below:

Here’s a roundup of the topics discussed, per the press release:

On his career

Woody revealed he does not think Hannah and Her Sisters is a great film because he was not skillful enough in shooting to earn the sad ending he had initially wrote. The film initially had a bleak message but he backed off.

Woody told fans that one of the only films of his he actually liked when it came was Match Point.

Woody summed up the life of a filmmaker by stating you die trying to get as close to what you see in your head as possible but you never get that close.

Woody revealed that the tragedy of his life was that he had a knack for making comedies when his true inclination is towards tragedies and that is why all of his comedies have a sad element.

Woody stated that he does not think Annie Hall is a great film but it seems to have some inexplicable hold on people.

On studios

Woody stated that he would stop making films if he did not have complete control.

Amazon Studios jokingly got in on the action by writing in, “Hey jerk, who do you expect to finance your next film?”

On shooting digitally vs. shooting on film