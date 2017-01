0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 4th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Wendy Lee, Ashley Mova discuss the following:

Woody Harrelson in talks for the Han Solo movie

Ryan Reynolds wants to make a Wolverine/Deadpool movie

AMC Rewind

New Beauty and the Beast tv spot

International trailer for Wonder Woman

Matthew McConaughey on why he chose The Dark Tower over Guardians 2