Woody Harrelson Is the Top Choice to Mentor Han Solo in Untitled ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

0

In The Hunger Games books and movies, Katniss Everdeen is an untested warrior who is unpolished when it comes to Capitol etiquette. That’s where Woody Harrelson‘s character Haymitch Abernathy comes into play. He was one of a handful of mentors tasked with shaping the personification of the Mockingjay into a capable fighter, crowd-pleaser, and symbol of a revolution. Harrelson was so successful at his mentorship role, in fact, that now he might just have a new apprentice: a young Han Solo.

Variety reports that Harrelson is the top choice to mentor the brash young pilot, played by Alden Ehrenreich, for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller‘s Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film. Talks are still in the early stages and Disney had no comment on the news, but whether or not Harrelson takes the role is just as interesting as the existence of the role itself. THR also reports that Christian Bale was once in consideration for the part. The film doesn’t even have a title yet let alone an officially released plot, but clearly this is going to be a sort of formative story for Solo well before he became an infamous space smuggler and an unexpected hero of the Rebellion.

The film is expected to start production this month for a release next May (or possibly … December) and also stars Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke. Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur, who previously produced both Rogue One and Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games franchise, are producing the spinoff film.

For more on the Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film, take a look at some of our recent write-ups below: