Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join ‘Venom’

Sony’s upcoming Venom movie has been in production since October, but an exciting new name is in talks to join the already impressive cast: Woody Harrelson. The non-MCU Spider-Man spinoff (that may or may not be entirely sans Spider-Man) is already set to star Tom Hardy as the anti-hero, alien symbiote-toting Eddie Brock, alongside Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Reid Scott, and Scott Haze. The gig would reunite Harrelson with his Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer, who’s helming the project based on a script by Scott Rosenberg (Jumanji) and Jeff Pinkner (The Dark Tower).

Harrelson always keeps busy and 2017 was no different. The actor had key roles in Fox’s War for the Planet of the Apes and Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, both of which are shaping up as awards contenders, as well as Rob Reiner‘s Shock and Awe, Brie Larson‘s directorial debut The Glass Castle and a transformative turn in the biopic LBJ. Next up, he’s set to appear as a scoundrel/mentor in Disney and Lucasfilm’s Han Solo origin story Solo.

Details on Harrelson’s character are being kept under wraps, but Variety notes he will play “a henchman of sorts”. That ambiguity has become par for the course with news for this particular film, which has remained shrouded in mystery throughout the pre-production process. Aside from Hardy, we don’t really know who any of the other cast members are playing, though Williams will reportedly fill the role of a district attorney and love interest while Slate is said to play “a scientist”. The biggest hint yet arrived earlier this week, when Fleischer appeared at CCXP and revealed that the film draws from two famedVemon comic book runs: Lethal Protector and Planet of the Symbiotes.

We won’t have to wait too long to get some hints about what Venom has in store. The film arrives in theaters on October 5, 2018, which means the promotional campaign is going to have to kick of sooner than later.

