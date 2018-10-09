‘World War Z 2’ Filming Date Revealed; David Fincher Still Directing

0

World War Z 2 is still happening, apparently—with David Fincher attached to direct. The sequel to the 2013 zombie movie starring Brad Pitt has been in the works for years, with J.A. Bayona signing on to direct just a few months after the first movie hit theaters. Two years later, however, Bayona left World War Z 2 to go and direct Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and the zombie sequel languished in limbo for about a year until, miraculously, it was announced that Pitt’s frequent collaborator and friend Fincher was interested in directing. Fincher was finally confirmed in June 2017, but as with all of his projects, Fincher noted he would take his time to get the script right with Utopia screenwriter Dennis Kelly.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that World War Z 2 would not be filming in 2018 as originally hoped, as Fincher would instead focus on directing the second season of his Netflix series Mindhunter and Pitt remained in Los Angeles to shoot Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Given how these things can sometimes go, this delay was reason for concern that the film may not ever happen, or at least not with Fincher.

However, Variety caught up with producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, who revealed that not only are Pitt and Fincher still attached, but World War Z 2 filming is now due to begin in June 2019. That date makes sense with Fincher’s schedule—Mindhunter Season 2 is shooting through December, then Fincher will oversee post-production for a few months until the season is ready to be released. This also somewhat signals that Mindhunter Season 2 should be finished and ready to be released by next summer, so there’s some good news there as well.

Kleiner added that they continue to work with Kelly on the World War Z sequel’s script to get it right, and it’s so far unclear what kind of story is going to be told with Pitt’s character. But honestly all I need to hear is David Fincher directing a zombie movie starring Brad Pitt and I’m in. Here’s hoping that filming date sticks.