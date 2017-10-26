50 Worst Posters of the Decade so Far

0

It’s tough to make a good poster. There are contractual obligations, studio mandates, and you have to sell a movie in just one image. If only it were as simple as any other product, but movie posters have to play by a different set of rules, and so before I run down fifty of the worst thus far, I do have some sympathy towards the people making them.

That being said, these posters go far beyond the normal sins of floating heads and blue-orange color schemes. With these posters you’ll see opportunities wasted, photoshop disasters, and bland design that makes for a total eyesore. These are the kinds of posters that not only fail go gain attention; they repel interest.

Scroll down for the worst fifty posters of the decade so far (click here to check out the fifty best posters of the decade).