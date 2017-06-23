The 10 Worst Stephen King Movies, Ranked

0

When The Mist comes to Spike, it will be the latest in a long line of big and small screen adaptations of the works of Stephen King. The prolific horror novelist has had dozens of his short stories, novels and novellas made into movies, miniseries and TV shows for over four decades.

From what Collider has seen of The Mist, it has the potential to be one of the best King adaptations, even if, as an expansion on the book, it isn’t an adaptation in the strictest sense of the word. But it got us thinking — what are some of the best films based on King’s source material? And what are some of the worst?

When it comes to the worst adaptations of King’s work, a lot of them tend to be from his lesser-known properties, which makes sense. King’s huge bestsellers are bestsellers for a reason — they’re better stories. King has written over 40 novels (not including some written under a pen name) and nearly 200 short stories. There are bound to be more than a few stinkers in the bunch and some of them have inexplicably been adapted for movies or TV — and they aren’t any better on screen than on the page.

Then there’s the opposite problem — someone takes a halfway decent (or even good) novel or short story and completely botches the execution of adapting it for the screen. There are a few examples of that problem on this list, most notably in Under the Dome, which could have been a great limited TV series, but instead turned into a hot mess that went on far too long.

The Mist most likely won’t have that problem, if the episodes we’ve seen are any indication. But let’s take a look at which 10 properties did end up in our Stephen King adaptation hall of shame.