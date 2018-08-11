New ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Clip Reveals Gal Gadot as Shank

0

Giving us a horrifying glimpse into the future where Disney buys Warner Bros. and Wonder Woman officially becomes a Disney princess, Gal Gadot has joined the cast of Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel to the 2012 animated hit, Wreck-It Ralph. Gadot provides the voice for Shank, the gritty, leather-clad street-racing star of a video game named “Slaughter Race.” A new clip from Disney gives us our first glimpse of Gadot’s character in action, competing against Sarah Silverman‘s Sugar Rush champion, Vanellope von Schweetz.

The short teaser is fun, and Gadot was practically manufactured in a laboratory to do voice-acting. But the real treat here is the latest look at the assembly of Disney Princesses that this movie managed to pack into one scene, the one moment of this movie that’s basically guaranteed to fulfill the title’s promise. Your mileage may vary when it comes to seeing Cinderella chillin’ with Pocahontas, but the dig at Pixar is admittedly A++.

Check out the clip below. Ralph Breaks the Internet debuts in theaters on November 21.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ralph Breaks the Internet: