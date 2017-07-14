‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Will Bring All of the Disney Princesses Together in One Film

0

In the upcoming Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (I’m excited for this movie, but that’s the worst title; they should have called it Super Wreck-It Ralph), Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Venelope (Sarah Silverman) have to travel into the Internet to find a part to fix the broken Sugar Rush video game. At tonight’s panel at D23, the revealed that Ralph and Venelope will be visiting websites including sites for Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Princesses.

The Disney Princesses bit is especially cool because Disney is bringing all of their princesses together in one movie. Mulan, Elsa, Anna, Snow White, Ariel, at al. are in the movie, and they’re all voiced by their original actresses. There’s also a joke where Merida (Brave) talks, but the other characters note that they can’t understand her because she’s from a different studio. It’s a wry bit of metatexual humor, but it should be a thrill to see these beloved characters bouncing off each other even if it’s only for a bit.

It definitely must have been a thrill to see them on stage together. At D23, they brought out Auli‘i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly MacDonald (Merida in Brave), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), Paige O’Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid) were welcomed on stage. It remains to be seen if any of the classic Disney princesses like Aurora, Cinderella, and Snow White will make the cut for the final film.

It will also be interesting to see if Wreck-It Ralph 2 takes this crossover approach with other universes. When he stops by the Star Wars website, will Kylo Ren interact with Darth Vader? There’s a lot of freedom to make a lot of pop culture jokes and go places that other Disney movies can’t, so I’m eager to see what they come up with.

The studio also revealed that Taraji P. Henson was on board to play new character, “Yesss”. Per Disney’s press release, “Yesss is a new character who owns the website Buzzaholic,” said Henson. “Yesss knows about everything cool and on trend. And she does spell her name with a triple ‘s.’ Yesss is very savvy, smart and sexy.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens November 21, 2018. The upcoming sequel also features the voices of Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer.