‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Adds Gal Gadot as Street Racer Shank

Before she was Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot made an impression in the Fast & Furious movies playing street racer Gisele. While we probably won’t be seeing that character again anytime soon (although anything can happen in the Fast & Furious movies), we’ll get close to it with Ralph Breaks the Internet. The Wreck-It Ralph sequel has announced that Gadot has joined the cast to play Shank, “a tough and talented driver in an intense and gritty online racing game called Slaughter Race.” So…not a Sugar Rush clone, but Vanellope will be tested:

Ralph and Vanellope encounter Shank and her unusual cohorts when they venture to the internet in search of a replacement part for Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush. Shank, a tough-as-nails street racer, takes her role and her tricked-out car very seriously and doesn’t like to lose. When Vanellope finds herself in a street race with Shank, her Sugar Rush driving skills are put to the test—and Shank is impressed. “She is the coolest character in this world of Slaughter Race,” said director Rich Moore. “Shank’s lived a lot, she’s seen a lot, yet she’s got nothing but kindness in her heart—that’s the duality of that character.”

Gadot said about her character, “Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her. But as the movie goes on you realize how fun, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her.”

Director/Writer Phil Johnston added:

“There’s so much texture to her voice and so much living in her voice,” he said. “If Ralph is Vanellope’s big-brother figure, we wanted a big-sister figure. We wanted someone that Vanellope would look up to, and Gal is definitely someone kids—and a lot of adults I know—aspire to emulate. I can’t imagine anyone else embodying that part.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens November 21st and also features the voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, Ed O’Neill, and Taraji P. Henson.