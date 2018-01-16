New ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Image Visualizes the Internet

0

2017 went by without a new Walt Disney Animation Studios film, but they’re back in 2018 with Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. Despite the wordy title, this is a sequel we can get behind, and Disney has revealed a brand new image from the film that gives us a better idea of what to expect from this follow-up. The story finds Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) literally going into the internet, offering up a whole new world to explore.

The first Wreck-It Ralph was a delightful ode to arcades but also stood alone as a great story unto itself, so hopefully that permeates the follow-up. Luckily director Rich Moore is back in the saddle, having co-directed the smash hit Zootopia in between Wreck-It Ralph movies. The sequel will also see Fix-It Felix (Jack McBrayer) and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch) returning, and it’ll be interesting to see how they fit into the story this time around now that these arcade characters enter cyberspace.

The possibilities here are quite literally endless, as having Ralph and Vanellope go into the internet allows them to explore all kinds of different subjects and topics. In this new image, which looks to be a detailed piece of concept art, we see the duo walking through the internet where they’re surrounded by fellow internet travelers (likely avatars) as well as pop-up ads. As a huge fan of the first Wreck-It Ralph, I cannot wait to see this movie.

Check out the new Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 image below along with the film’s official logo. The movie opens in theaters on November 21st.