‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Gets a Wordy Title and New Plot Details

Last night at CinemaCon, Disney revealed some new details about their upcoming animated film, Wreck-It Ralph 2. The official title is now Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, which doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. They could have gone with Ralph Wrecks the Internet or Wreck-It Ralph Breaks the Internet, but instead you’ve got something that feels like someone said, “The title should be Ralph Breaks the Internet” and someone else asking, “Will people know that’s a Wreck-It Ralph sequel?” and then just tacking “Wreck-It Ralph 2” onto the end.

The studio also provided some new details about the movie. In addition to Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) returning, the movie will also see Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer reprising their roles as Sergeant Calhoun and Fix-It Felix, respectively.

As you can gather from the title, the new film will see the characters taking on the Internet. Co-director Rich Moore says, “To take these characters we love and have them enter the enormous world of the internet has given us so much to explore,” said Moore. “Our production team has been hard at work designing a world that takes something we all think we know – the internet – but shows it in a whole new, imaginative way.”

I’m curious to see how the film tackles the Internet, especially since Internet culture changes so rapidly. There are some things that are immutable like anonymity allowing people to behave like monsters, but any meme the movie would want to tackle would have evaporated by the time the film is released.

Co-director Phil Johnston adds, “We’re so excited to be working with Ralph, Vanellope von Schweetz, Fix-It Felix and Sergeant Calhoun again, and we have new characters we look forward to unveiling. At the center of this film, as in the first one, is the relationship between Ralph and Vanellope, two once-outcasts, who in each other, found true friendship.”

The humor and heart of the first film make it incredibly endearing, and I trust that Moore and Johnston will be able to recapture that for the sequel.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens March 9, 2018. Check out the motion logo below.